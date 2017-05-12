Warm, dry weather trend forecast for 142nd Preakness Stakes

There won’t be a washout at the 142nd Preakness Stakes, and this week’s chilly weather will depart before next Saturday’s race, too.

The weather is forecast to change dramatically next week, with nary a chance for rain and some significantly warmer-than-normal temperatures. That trend is expected to continue through the Preakness.

Early forecasts from the Weather Channel, AccuWeather.com and the Weather Underground suggest highs around 80 degrees and partly cloudy skies for the May 20 horse race.

It’s expected to be even hotter in the days leading up to the race, with highs in the mid-80s and potentially lower 90s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of next week.

Forecasts from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center back up the predictions. They suggest a warm trend for the eastern half of the country from the middle of next week through the weekend, and a drier-than-normal outlook for the East Coast.

Caption Always Dreaming takes to track at Pimlico for morning jog. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) Always Dreaming takes to track at Pimlico for morning jog. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) Caption Royal Mo works out at Pimlico ahead of Preakness. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) Royal Mo works out at Pimlico ahead of Preakness. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video)

That means a likely end to a streak of rain at Preakness. In 2015, a heavy thunderstorm hit Pimlico Race Course moments before the Preakness Stakes post time. Last year, a light but steady rain fell for much of Preakness day.