It hasn't rained in Baltimore for two weeks, and none is in immediate forecast

It hasn't rained in Baltimore for two weeks, and no chance for precipitation is in the forecast this week, either.

On that date — Sept. 18 — it was only 0.02 inches if rainfall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to the National Weather Service.

In all of September, slightly less than 2 inches of rain fell at BWI, nearly all of it during the first week of the month. That is about half of normal September rainfall.

There is no significant moisture in the immediate forecast.

Chances for showers are forecast by Sunday and Monday as a cold front approaches and stalls over the region.

Despite the dry weather, there were no drought conditions reported in Maryland in the most recent update from the U.S. Drought Monitor. That could change when the USDA updates its maps this week.

CAPTION Crofton native Tina Frost was one of the victims of the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. Crofton native Tina Frost was one of the victims of the mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas. CAPTION Marylanders react to Las Vegas shooting Marylanders react to Las Vegas shooting

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance