Baltimore temperatures drop to 30s Tuesday morning for first time since April

Temperatures fell into the 30s across the Baltimore region early Tuesday morning, the coldest here since spring.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the region’s point of record, hit 38 degrees before daybreak. It was the coldest reading there since a low of 34 degrees April 9.

Frost advisories were in effect overnight for higher-elevation suburbs in western Howard County, Carroll County and northern Baltimore and Harford counties. If any freezing conditions developed, they were likely isolated, with lows in the mid- to upper 30s reported in Westminster and Bel Air.

Areas close to the Chesapeake Bay are typically slower to cool, with reported lows of 48 degrees at the Inner Harbor and 49 degrees in Annapolis.

The chill was the result of a cold front that moved through the region Monday. Highs are forecast in the lower 60s Tuesday, just a few degrees cooler than average but significantly cooler than the rest of the month to date.

Photos of weather in Maryland in 2017.

Temperatures are forecast to moderate for the rest of the week, with lows in the 50s and highs in the lower 70s.

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance