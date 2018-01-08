Baltimore marks longest streak of sub-freezing temperatures in 28 years

Temperatures have remained below the freezing mark in Baltimore for eight straight days, the region’s longest stretch of icy cold in 28 years.

But the streak could end Monday, with temperatures expected to peak in the lower 30s, or else Tuesday, when highs are forecast in the 40s.

The last time Baltimore spent so much time at or below 32 degrees was a 10-day stretch that ended on Christmas Day 1989, according to Jim Lee, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

Before that, there was an eight-day streak of sub-freezing temperatures that ended Jan. 23, 1977, Lee said.

The current cold snap began Dec. 27, but a high of 33 degrees Dec. 30 broke what would otherwise be a 12-day sub-freezing streak. Baltimore temperatures have constantly remained below freezing since Dec. 31.

The chill hit a crescendo early Sunday morning, when Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport hit a record low of 1 degree. It was the coldest reading at BWI since a 1-degree low Feb. 20, 2015.

Temperatures dropped to 13 degrees early Monday morning and reached 23 degrees by 10 a.m. They were expected to remain in the 20s through the afternoon and possibly hit or break the freezing mark in the late evening.

A gradual but eventually substantial warming is forecast this week. Highs are forecast in the mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday, and into the mid-50s Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures haven’t hit the 50s in Baltimore since Dec. 23, when BWI hit 64 degrees.

CAPTION A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) A few hearty Baltimoreans engage in running, hockey, photography on a freezing day. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions. On Thursday, the East Coast got battered by severe winds and heavy snow leaving many people stranded as they tried to deal with the dangerous conditions.

