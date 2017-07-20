Baltimore declares Code Red heat advisory for Artscape weekend

With Baltimore gearing up to host the nation’s largest free arts festival, the city health department is urging people to stay safe when they’re out in the heat.

Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen issued a Code Red heat advisory that goes into effect today and will hold through the weekend.

Temperatures in the high 90s are forecasted for the next few days, and with humidity factored in, the National Weather Service predicts the heat index could hit 106 degrees Friday.

“Heat is a silent killer and a public health threat, particularly for the young, the elderly and those in our city who are the most vulnerable,” Wen said in a statement.

Wen can issue a Code Red alert when the heat reaches a level that put people’s lives and health at risk. Last summer, five people died of heat-related causes in the city and the health department declared eight Code Red days.

Cooling centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Locations are listed on the health department’s website.

The Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.

Wen recommends drinking water, while avoiding alcohol and caffeine. She urged people to check in on elderly and sick neighbors, refrain from leaving pets or children alone in cars and look out for signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“As Baltimore prepares for a fun weekend with one of the nation’s largest free arts festivals,” Wen said, “it is important for all residents to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration.”

