High winds bring tree crashing down on Towson home

The whipping winds overnight in the Baltimore area brought a large tree crashing down into the master bedroom of a 2.5-story, 138-year-old home in Towson early Thursday morning.

Marilyn Albert McKhann, who lives with her husband in the 4,600-square-foot home on Montrose Avenue near the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, said they likely would have been killed if they had been in bed when the tree collapsed through the ceiling of the bedroom.

Roofing and tree-removal crews were on the scene Thursday, using a crane, chainsaws and a wood chipper to get the tree out of the home.

McKhann said she wasn't yet sure of the extent of the damage.

Wind gusts of more than 60 mph wreaked havoc across the area Wednesday and Thursday, taking down trees and power lines. About 45,000 Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. customers lost power at some point from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Nearly 2,000 remained without power as of 9:45 a.m. Thursday, most of them in Baltimore, Howard and Carroll counties.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.

cmcampbell@baltsun.com

