Maryland weather: Windy Wednesday predicted, with possible gusts of 50 mph

Hold onto your hats, Baltimore. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“Strong winds will increase Wednesday morning ahead of a strong cold front and continue into early Wednesday evening,” the NWS said Tuesday.

As the cold front passes, NWS predicts rain and possibly wind gusts of 50 mph or greater, which should die down in the early evening. Unsecured objects (like hats) could blow off, tree limbs may fall and power outages may result. Driving may be difficult.

The advisory is issued for a broad swath of Maryland, including Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince Georges and St. Mary’s counties.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik