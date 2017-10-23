Wind advisory in effect until Tuesday morning

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory, calling for winds of 15 to 30 mph and possible gusts of up to 50 mph in the Baltimore area. That’s enough wind to damage power lines and trees and to cause problems for trucks and buses on the road, according to the weather service.

The weather service said the “greatest concern” will be in the evening near Interstate 81 and around or after midnight along Interstate 95.

The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the following areas targeted: Carroll County; central and southeast Howard County; central, southeast and northwest Montgomery County, Frederick County, northern and southern Baltimore County, northwest and southeast Harford County and Washington. Additionally, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced that wind warnings are in place for the Bay Bridge.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik