Prepare for conditions to get cold, slick and windy in the Baltimore region tonight.

The National Weather Service is warning drivers to be extra careful on roads overnight. Rapidly plunging temperatures — with a low of 27 degrees in downtown Baltimore — will cause soggy surfaces from Wednesday’s drizzles to refreeze, and patches of ice might form on roads.

Additionally, winds of up to 28 mph are expected.

Thursday is expected to be sunny in Baltimore, with a high of 35 degrees.

