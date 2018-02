Don't get too comfortable with Thursday's warm weather.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures in Baltimore will reach nearly 70 degrees today. But by Saturday, snow is likely.

Meteorologists are predicting snow after 1 p.m. Saturday, with rain and sleet continuing into the night.

Rain is also forecasted through most of the rest of this week and weekend.

The showers are likely to carry over into next week, though temperatures are forecasted to be more consistently warm.

