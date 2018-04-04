More winter weather — and possibly snow — expected this weekend in Baltimore

They’re not saying it’s definitely going to happen. They’re just saying it could happen.

A cold front this weekend could bring winter weather — and possibly some more snow — to the Baltimore area, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ll have another burst of late winter,” said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist with the weather service. Temperatures are expected to be colder than usual, plunging into the low 30s and high 20s Friday night into Sunday.

There’s a slight chance of snow for Thursday, too, but NWS predicts it will be confined to the Catoctins and Allegheny Highlands near the Pennsylvania border.

“As of right now we’re seeing the best chance of snow is in mountainous elevations and in further west and northwest Maryland,” Geiger said. “We’re looking at maybe an inch in Baltimore — if that.”

A trace of snow has fallen in Baltimore in April during three of the past five years. There hasn’t been measurable snow at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in April since 2007, when 0.2 of an inch afell.

In 1924, a surprise snowstorm left 9.5 inches of snow and sleet in the city on the first of April. The April Fools’ Day Storm, as it became known, entered the record books as the largest April snowfall for Baltimore.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik