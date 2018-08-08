Baltimore weather: Code Red alert issued with evening storms expected in region

A Code Red alert has been issued for Wednesday, with temperatures in the Baltimore region expected to reach a high of 93 degrees and a heat index of over 100 degrees.

“Heat is a silent killer,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said in a release advising of the dangers heat could bring for the young, elderly and those with chronic medical conditions.

“All residents should protect against hyperthermia and dehydration,” Wen said in a release. “It’s important to stay cool, stay hydrated, and stay in touch with your neighbors, especially seniors and medically frail individuals who live alone or without air conditioning during times of extreme heat.”

According to the health department, just one day of heat exposure can cause heat-related illnesses and death.

The alert led the city to open cooling centers at four Community Action Partnership Centers and several senior centers.

The cooling centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road

Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor)

Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road

Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St.

The senior centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St.

Oliver Center, 1700 Gay St.

Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St.

Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Ave.

John Booth, 2601 E. Baltimore St.

Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road

The National Weather Service warned that there is an isolated threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds being the primary concern. Heavy rain in thunderstorms may lead to localized flooding as well.

On Tuesday night, flash floods hit eastern Baltimore County, overflowing neighborhoods in Middle River and requiring emergency crews to rescue a few drivers who had become stranded in their cars.

Around a dozen roads in the White Marsh, Rossville and Middle River areas were closed for high water, according to the National Weather Service, including parts of MD-7 and the Pulaski Highway.