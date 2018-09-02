Baltimore health officials declare 'code red' for Labor Day

Baltimore health officials are declaring a "code red" heat advisory for Labor Day and Tuesday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity forecast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid-90s, with uncomfortable levels of humidity making it feel like 100 degrees.

The city health department is opening cooling centers and encouraging residents to drink plenty of water, wear appropriate clothing and limit strenuous activity outdoors.

They should also watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke, which can include confusion, flushed skin and dry or cold and clammy skin, lightheadedness and nausea.

Area pools will be closed Tuesday.

From 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., cooling centers will be open at:

Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road, 410-396-6084



Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), 410-545-0900



Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road, 443-984-1384



Southeastern Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St., 410-545-6510



The following senior centers will also be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St., 410-396-1324



Oliver Center, 1700 Gay St., 410-396-3861



Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St., 410-396-7724



Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Ave., 410-396-9025



John Booth 2601 E. Baltimore St., 410-396-9202



Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road, 410-396-3535



