Rain likely on Christmas Eve in Baltimore with possible snowy mix in early morning

Saturday’s warm, drizzly weather in Baltimore will give way to dropping temperatures and a possible snowy mix overnight into Christmas Eve.

Most of the precipitation is expected to fall before 1 a.m. Sunday without any accumulation as temperatures drop to a low of 32 degrees, according to meteorologist Jim Lee with the National Weather Service.

A gusty northwest wind and partially cloudy skies also are forecast.

Lee said Christmas Day should be brisk and sunny with wind gusts as high as 40 mph. The temperature should reach the upper 30s.

“We’ve got a windy Christmas coming up,” Lee said.

Any chance of a white Christmas for Baltimoreans?

“You have to be a little farther west for that,” Lee said. “Frederick might see some accumulation.”

A potential snow storm could be headed Charm City’s way on Thursday and Friday, Lee said. Low temperatures are forecast for the teens.

“It will be a cold week to end the year,” Lee said.

