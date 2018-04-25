Despite lingering cold, Baltimore's winter snowfall was second-lightest in five years

Though cold and threats of snow lingered into spring, the winter season ended with about 15 inches of snow in Baltimore, slightly below average and the second-lightest seasonal snowfall in five years.
It was five times more snow than the 3 inches that fell in the winter of 2016-2017, but well below the three previous winters. Baltimore got at least 28 inches of snow during each of those seasons.
During a typical winter, Baltimore gets about 18-20 inches of snowfall.
For the first time since 2013, Baltimore got its heaviest snowfall of the year in March, which is technically part of meteorological spring. At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, 6.7 inches of snow fell last month.
Since December, temperatures have been running below normal — except for repeated surges of warmth in February. The average temperature at BWI for December, January and March was a combined 5.5 degrees below normal, but the February warmth offset that, at 6 degrees above normal.
March this year was Baltimore’s coldest since 2015, and April is running 1.5 degrees below normal through Tuesday.