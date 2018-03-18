Baltimore weather: Rain, sleet, snow possible for Monday night into Tuesday

Has anyone told Mother Nature that the first day of spring is on Tuesday?

Apparently not, because there’s a chance of rain, sleet and snow Monday night into Tuesday in the Baltimore region, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday night, there’s a chance of rain between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a possibility of snow, the weather service said. Temperatures are forecast for a low of around 33 degrees.

Rain, snow and sleet is expected before 2 p.m. Tuesday, with a high of 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent, with new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible, the weather service said.

But there’s lots of uncertainty surrounding the storm, the weather service says.

“Temps from the surface through several thousand feet in the atmosphere (where precipitation forms) will be right around freezing. A one degree shift one way or the other will make a big difference between cold rain or heavy wet #snow.”