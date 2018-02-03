Wintry mix expected in Baltimore for Super Bowl Sunday morning

The Baltimore area could wake up to a wintry mix on Super Bowl Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m. Sunday, then rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Highs will be near 39 degrees for the day, however, meaning rain and patchy fog after 1 p.m. with little or no ice or snow accumulation expected, according to the weather service.

On Sunday night, rain is likely before 10 p.m. Otherwise, overnight skies will be cloudy with a low around 30 and west winds of 7 to 17 mph.

Forecasters say Monday will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees.