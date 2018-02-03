Maryland Weather Meteorology, astronomy and climate conditions in the Baltimore region
Wintry mix expected in Baltimore for Super Bowl Sunday morning

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore area could wake up to a wintry mix on Super Bowl Sunday.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 a.m. Sunday, then rain or freezing rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Highs will be near 39 degrees for the day, however, meaning rain and patchy fog after 1 p.m. with little or no ice or snow accumulation expected, according to the weather service.

On Sunday night, rain is likely before 10 p.m. Otherwise, overnight skies will be cloudy with a low around 30 and west winds of 7 to 17 mph.

Forecasters say Monday will be sunny with a high near 36 degrees.

