Year's first 90-degree temperatures forecast Saturday

Temperatures could hit 90 degrees around Baltimore for the first time this year on Saturday.

Hot and humid air moved in Thursday, pushing highs into the 80s the past two days. Forecasters say Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport could hit 90 degrees Saturday afternoon.

“‘Hot’ will be the operative word for Saturday as high pressure moves off the southeast coast and pumps warm air into the Mid Atlantic,” National Weather Service forecasters wrote. “Heat indices will be in the low/mid 90s in the I-95 corridor, nowhere near heat advisory levels but notable for April.”

Baltimore typically doesn’t experience 90-degree heat until May, though the heat comes earlier sometimes — record highs are in the lower 90s on most dates in April.

The hottest readings at the airport so far this year are 87 degrees, on the 11th and 16th of this month. The last time BWI hit 90 was Sept. 23.

The heat could stir some “summerlike” storms Saturday afternoon, forecasters said. Storms are also possible Sunday afternoon, though highs are only expected in the upper 70s then.

A cold front is forecast to end the hot spell on Monday and bring stronger chances for storms Monday afternoon and evening.