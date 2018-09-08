Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to become a major hurricane as it tracks near the East Coast

Tropical Storm Florence is forecast to become “a dangerous major hurricane” by late next week as the weather system tracks through the Atlantic Ocean toward the East Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The risk of direct impacts continues to increase,” the center said in a key message posted on its website.

For now, the brunt of the storm is expected to be felt between northern Florida and North Carolina on Wednesday or Thursday, and residents there “should closely monitor the progress of Florence,” the statement said.

But the path of weather systems this far away is notoriously variable. It’s too soon to determine if Florence will hit land, where it might hit and what the magnitude of the winds might be.

Gov. Larry Hogan advised Marylanders to be prepared for the storm just in case.

“Our emergency management team is keeping a close eye on #HurricaneFlorence, and will be taking all necessary precautions ahead of any potential impact to Maryland,” Hogan tweeted. “While we don't yet know what the path of this storm will be, it is never too early to prepare yourself, your family, and your home.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency in advance of the front on Saturday afternoon. His announcement followed on the heels of North Carolina’s state of emergency, declared Friday night by Gov. Roy Cooper. Residents of those states were urged to begin securing their homes and properties this weekend.

“There’s still a cone of uncertainty over as to how this storm will develop,” said Brian Lasorsa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “It could slow down or change track.

“But anyone living on the East Coast should place close attention in the next few days to where this storm goes and what it does. If I was living on the East Coast, I would start making plans now in case I had to go somewhere fast.”

Even if Florence remains entirely at sea, the storm is likely to generate heavy seas and hazardous rip currents along the U.S. this weekend, the hurricane center warned.

