Maryland Court of Appeals: Defendants can't be held in jail because they can't afford bail
Maryland Weather Meteorology, astronomy and climate conditions in the Baltimore region
News Weather Maryland Weather

‘In for a roller coaster’: weather swings forecast for today

Tim Prudente
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
It's light jacket weather this morning, but by tonight, you'll want the snow shovel at the ready.

The weather will swing from highs in the 60s today to freezing temperatures and snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Baltimore County near the Mason-Dixon Line could see between 3 and 5 inches before the snowfall ends around the Thursday morning commute. Areas south of the city are forecast to receive a dusting overnight.

The temperatures will plunge this afternoon and bring the participation, first as rain, after 8 p.m. Overnight, conditions will change to snow.

“We are in for a kind of roller coaster in the next 24 hours,” said meteorologist Matt Elliott with the National Weather Service.

Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
64°