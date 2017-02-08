‘In for a roller coaster’: weather swings forecast for today

The weather will swing from highs in the 60s today to freezing temperatures and snow tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

Northern Baltimore County near the Mason-Dixon Line could see between 3 and 5 inches before the snowfall ends around the Thursday morning commute. Areas south of the city are forecast to receive a dusting overnight.

The temperatures will plunge this afternoon and bring the participation, first as rain, after 8 p.m. Overnight, conditions will change to snow.

“We are in for a kind of roller coaster in the next 24 hours,” said meteorologist Matt Elliott with the National Weather Service.