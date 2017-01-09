Baltimore temperatures to gradually warm this week -- to 60 degrees

After one more day in the icebox Monday, Baltimore is forecast to warm up gradually this week, forecast to hit 60 degrees by Thursday.

Temperatures have remained below freezing, largely in the teens and 20s, since Friday. Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport peaked at 25 degrees Saturday and 23 degrees Sunday, with lows of 17 degrees and 13 degrees each morning, respectively.

Temperatures dropped to 10 degrees early Monday morning, and are only expected to rise to the upper 20s in the afternoon.

Normal highs are in the lower 40s and typical lows are in the mid-20s this time of year, the coldest stretch on the calendar, on average.

The cold is forecast to moderate Tuesday. Highs are forecast in the upper 30s as the high pressure that moved in Saturday shifts off shore and winds blow in from the south and southwest.

A warm front is expected to cross the region by Thursday, bringing rain showers and highs in the lower 50s Wednesday and highs around 60 degrees on Thursday.

It's not clear how long the warmth will last, though. A cold front is expected Friday, though it could warm into the 50s before it arrives, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Some precipitation is also possible Friday and Saturday, either chilly rain showers or possibly some ice and snow, they said.