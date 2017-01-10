Surprise snow squall could drop a dusting to an inch Tuesday morning

A snow squall that wasn't expected to survive its trip over the mountains of Western Maryland could bring a quick inch of snow Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

Carroll, northwestern Howard, northern Baltimore and northwestern Harford counties are under a winter weather advisory through 11 a.m. A coating of snow could also fall in areas closer to Interstate 95, including Baltimore City.

Meteorologists warned that the "persistent" snowfall could quickly turn travel treacherous.

"With temperatures, both roads and air, in the 20s ... any accumulation could be impactful," National Weather Service forecasters wrote.

After that, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid-30s Tuesday afternoon, but any snow and persistent clouds could make it difficult to rise above freezing for the first time since Friday.

"Temperatures should warm some today with a steady southerly wind, but the cloud cover will not help in eroding the dense Arctic air," forecasters wrote.

A warm front is expected to cross the region from the south Tuesday night, bringing rain showers overnight and raising temperatures to 50 degrees by Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, highs could reach the lower 60s.

Rain and snow are possible this weekend, with temperatures in the 30s.