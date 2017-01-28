Snow drought could end late Sunday, 'but nothing huge'

Some snow showers could fall Sunday night or before the Monday morning commute.

A fast-moving low-pressure system is expected to sweep down from central Canada, but no significant accumulation is expected, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“It could give us a chance to see some snowflakes, but nothing huge,” he said.

At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Baltimore’s point of record, no measurable snow has fallen since Jan. 7.

Only 0.7 inches of snow have fallen this winter at BWI, all of it this month, putting this winter on pace to be Baltimore's least snowy in two decades.