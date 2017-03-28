Seasonable temperatures, some sunshine forecast for Orioles Opening Day

The early forecast for Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is calling for seasonably mild temperatures and some sunshine.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and highs around 61 degrees Monday.

That forecast assumes a break in what is already becoming an active and wet weather pattern.

A low pressure system expected to bring rainy weather Friday and Saturday is forecast to give way to high pressure on Sunday, and meteorologists say skies could remain clear into Monday.

But only if the next rainy system doesn't move quicker than expected.

"The next system will eject out of the Plains and may approach the area early next week," weather service forecasters wrote.

Normal highs for early April in Maryland are in the lower 60s.

First pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Monday, likely the warmest part of the day. The sun doesn't set until 7:33 p.m.