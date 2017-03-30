Rain creeping into Opening Day forecast

A "soaking" rain expected to move up from the Tennessee Valley could cloud or dampen Opening Day festivities at Oriole Park at Camden Yards next week.

Dry weather expected for the weekend looked to extend into Monday, but chances have increased that a sprinkle could fall as the Orioles start their season against the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:05 p.m. Monday.

From Sunday night through Monday, half an inch of rain could fall, said Heather Kenyon, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

"The timing, I can't really say if it's going to occur during game time," she said. "We do have a chance of rain in the forecast."

For now, the chances are about 50/50 during the day, increasing to 70 percent in the evening.

Temperatures are still forecast to be seasonable, around 60 degrees at game time.

Weather service forecasters wrote that "a soaking rain is likely Monday into Tuesday."

Of course, that could still change, Kenyon said. Not necessarily for the better.

"The timing could shift," she said. "It could occur earlier Monday."