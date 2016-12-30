Nearly 6 inches of snow falls on Western Maryland

Nearly 6 inches of snow have fallen on Garrett and and Allegany counties since late Thursday, with only some flurries making it to the Baltimore region on Friday.

A trained weather spotter reported 5.5 inches of snow in Oakland, the same amount observed in New Germany State Park in Grantsville.

At Wisp Resort at Deep Creek Lake, officials were welcoming the storm. They reported 4 inches of snow by daybreak.

"There's just something about that blazing red text and loud capitalization of a Winter Storm Watch from the National Weather Service that brings a smile to the face of any skier or rider!" the resort's Facebook page read Thursday.

Late Friday morning, a squall of flurries made it over the mountains and passed through Montgomery, Howard and Anne Arundel counties. No accumulation was reported.

An area of low pressure crossing the eastern United States was responsible for lake-effect snow across the Great Lakes and into the Appalachians.

Once it passes, high pressure is forecast to bring dry weather and seasonably cold temperatures into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Highs are forecast in the 40s this weekend.

Rainy weather is forecast to start the new year Monday and Tuesday, with highs around 50 Monday and approaching 60 on Tuesday.