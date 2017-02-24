Meteorologists warn boaters of sudden 40 mph wind gusts Saturday

Boaters out enjoying the early spring weather on Saturday should beware line of sudden 40 mph wind gusts and frigid waters, the National Weather Service warns.

A cold front is expected to cross the region during the afternoon hours, bringing with it the strong winds from the northwest.

The danger of capsizing is especially high this time of year because the Chesapeake water temperatures are still in the lower to mid-40s, so anyone tossed overboard risks hypothermia, meteorologists warned.

The front is forecast to temporarily end the spell of unseasonable warmth. Temperatures are forecast in the 30s and 40s from Saturday evening into Monday.

But then highs are expected to rise into the 50s and 60s again next week.