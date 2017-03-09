Light snow possible Friday morning; forecasters eye bigger storm next week

Much of Baltimore and points north could see some light accumulations of snow on grassy surfaces by Friday morning, as forecasters look ahead to a more serious threat of wintry weather next week.

A weak low-pressure system is forecast to bring a mix of light snow and rain overnight and into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service predicts less than an inch of snow will accumulate across much of Carroll, Baltimore and Harford counties and Baltimore City.

Given that temperatures climbed to 71 degrees Thursday afternoon at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, it's unlikely that any snow will stick to pavement, though roads could still be slick.

But a cold front moving through by Friday morning is expected to change that. After reaching the mid-40s Friday, highs are only expected in the 30s over the weekend, with lows in the teens and 20s.

That means the ground will be plenty cold when a large, intense system commonly known as a Nor'easter forms Monday, as meteorologists expect. The storm could bring ice and snow from Virginia to Maine over the first half of the week, likely passing over Maryland from late Monday through Tuesday.

Early forecasts from AccuWeather.com and the Weather Channel suggest Maryland will be on the icy side of the storm, but it's too early to make specific precipitation forecasts.

"Given the highly anomalous cold in place before the storm and potential phasing, this system bears close watching in the coming days," forecasters at the weather service's Baltimore/Washington office wrote.