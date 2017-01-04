An inch or two of snow forecast to fall Thursday night, Friday morning

A dusting to an inch or two of snow is forecast to fall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Meteorologists said they could not rule out possible disruptions to either the evening or morning commutes.

The National Weather Service predicts up to an inch along Interstate 95 and to its west, and less than an inch to the east and south.

The storm is expected to be quick-moving and could produce two inches of snow accumulation at the most, according to the weather service.

Meteorologists are still watching the forecast for a more potent storm expected to form in the Southeast on Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance some snow could stretch northward into the mid-Atlantic, but forecasters said they are not confident that will actually happen.