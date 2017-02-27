'In like a lion:' Near-record warmth, storms, snow chance forecast this week

At least the first half of the adage "in like a lion, out like a lamb" will ring true this March in Baltimore.

A warm-up to near-record highs followed by a long-awaited but still slim chance of snow are in the forecast this week.

A gradual warming is expected in the first half of the week. Highs are forecast in the upper 60s Tuesday and the upper 70s on Wednesday, the first day of meteorological spring.

The record high for March 1 in Baltimore is 80 degrees, set in 1972.

But by Wednesday night, a cold front is expected to bring a rapid cool-down -- and possibly more thunderstorms.

Storms are expected across the southeastern quadrant of the country, and the Storm Prediction Center suggests about a 15 percent chance that they turn severe across Maryland.

Seasonable weather is forecast behind the cold front. Temperatures are expected in the 40s and 50s Thursday.

Then, with lows in the lower 30s overnight Thursday into Friday, snow showers and some cold rain showers are possible.

Any accumulating snow would bump this winter from a tie with the winter of 1949-1950 as Baltimore's least snowy on record.

A rebound into the 60s is then possible by early next week.