Icy precipitation possible overnight in northern, western Baltimore suburbs

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain is possible late Wednesday and early Thursday to the north and west of Baltimore.

The National Weather Service predicts a brief period of icy precipitation for Carroll and Howard counties and northern Baltimore County, particularly at higher elevations. Overnight temperatures are forecast around the freezing mark.

A cold rain is forecast for the rest of the region, with early morning lows in the mid-30s.

Flurries and, again at higher elevations, some snow showers are also possible Friday.

The weather system is expected to bring significant snow to Western Maryland, with a winter storm watch in effect for Thursday and Friday. More than 6 inches of snow is possible in Garrett and western Allegany counties.

Strong winds are forecast across the region. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible in the Baltimore region and could surpass 50 mph along ridges in Garrett and Allegany.