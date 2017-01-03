Forecasters watching snow chances Thursday into the weekend

Some snow showers are in the forecast Thursday night, and a potentially bigger storm is possible but uncertain for the weekend.

After a relatively mild start to the week, cold air is forecast to move in by early Thursday morning, with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-30s.

A disturbance in the atmosphere overhead is forecast to quickly drop some snow Thursday night. National Weather Service meteorologists said it's expected to pass through so briefly, it's still difficult to predict precise timing or snowfall amounts, if any.

A weekend storm could be larger and more intense, but it's still too early to say if it will come far enough north to affect Maryland or if it will bring precipitation in liquid or frozen form.

A storm system is expected to form south of the mid-Atlantic region Saturday and Sunday, according to the weather service.

"Will need to monitor this system closely as a slower progression would results in potential snowfall impacts for the Mid-Atlantic region," they wrote.