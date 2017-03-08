Forecasters watching a series of iffy chances for snow in Maryland

A series of weather systems forecast over the next week have snow lovers wondering if the region will get another shot for some accumulating wintry precipitation before spring begins.

Meteorologists see three separate systems passing through that could drop some flurries or a light coating of snow. But "two of the three probably won't have much of an impact, if any," said Dan Hofmann, a forecaster for the National Weather Service.

Early Friday, an area of low pressure is forecast to arrive ahead of a mass of frigid air. It could bring some snow from Pennsylvania into New England, but is expected to be weak and more drizzly than snowy here, given the warm air over the region this week.

The best chances for any flurries or a coating of snow on grassy surfaces is along the Mason-Dixon Line, Hofmann said.

Though the system might not bring much wintry precipitation, it is expected to usher in a period of wintry cold. Temperatures are expected to rise only to the mid-30s Saturday and Sunday, with lows in the lower 20s, 10-20 degrees colder than normal for this time of year.

A look back at the winters — since 1891 — in which Baltimore got the least amount of snow.

That means that a second system moving through overnight Saturday into Sunday will likely produce some snow -- except that the surge of cold air from the northwest is expected to push the precipitation well south of the region. Snow may not come farther north than Richmond, Hofmann said.

The region's best chance of snow could come at the end of the cold spell, early next week.

A system expected Monday or Tuesday could more closely track over the region, and with plenty of cold air ahead of it, could produce the best chance for accumulating snow. But it's too early to forecast with confidence, Hofmann said.

"We'll be watching that in the days to come," he said.