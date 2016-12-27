BWI hit 66 degrees Tuesday, just missing year-old record high

For a second-straight December, some unusually warm weather is here to cap off the year.

Temperatures rose to 66 degrees Tuesday at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and 67 degrees at the Inner Harbor, according to the National Weather Service.

The high at BWI, Baltimore's point of record, was three degrees shy of a record set last December.

That record came amid an even milder and longer spell of warmth. Baltimore posted a record high of 71 degrees last Christmas Eve and again hit 71 Christmas Day, one degree from tying a record.

Normal high temperatures are in the lower 40s in late December.

This time, the warmth is not forecast to last long. Temperatures are expected to fall close to freezing by daybreak Wednesday and remain in the 30s and 40s into the new year.

Average temperatures this month at BWI are expected to end up close to normal, with otherwise normal temperatures and some frigid weather to balance out the warmth.