After highs in the 60s Thursday, snow and ice to return Friday night

Temperatures are forecast to rise more than 20 degrees above normal Thursday, well into the 60s, but the warm-up is forecast to end with snow and ice Friday night in the Baltimore area.

A warm front that passed through Wednesday raised temperatures into the mid-50s, and on Thursday, highs are expected to be even warmer, reaching the mid-60s.

But a cold front is expected to cross the region early Friday. After settling in the 40s overnight, temperatures are expected to reach only the upper 40s Friday afternoon.

A wave of low pressure is forecast to arrive from the west Friday night as cold air pours in from the north, but with warmer air still in the upper levels of the atmosphere, only a little snow is expected. The National Weather Service forecasts a coating of less than an inch before precipitation changes to sleet and freezing rain Saturday.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is forecast.

Precipitation is expected from late Friday night into Saturday afternoon.

"Since we are coming out of warm period, this icing event doesn't look quite as bad as the one back in mid December, but icy roads and trees will still be likely," forecasters wrote.