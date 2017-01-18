2016 sets new mark as Earth's warmest year on record

For a third consecutive year, Earth has set a new mark for global warmth.

The average temperature around the planet in 2016 was 1.69 degrees above the 20th century average, according to the National Centers for Environmental Information's State of the Climate Report.

That was 0.07 degrees warmer than 2015, the second-hottest year since climate observations began in 1880.

It is the fifth time this century that a new record high has been set.

The new record comes after the first eight months of the year set new record highs, while the last four months of the year were among the top five warmest on record.

Oceans around the world were also particularly warm, particularly the Pacific, where an El Niño pattern of nearly record strength persisted in the first half of the year.

The warmest years on record, and their anomaly relative to the 20th century average, are as follows: