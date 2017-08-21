Watch live: Total solar eclipse

On Aug. 21 the Earth, sun and moon will blow our minds during a total solar eclipse that will last a little more than an hour and 33 minutes, coast to coast. The celestial bodies will line up to block the sun from view, an event scientists and historians are calling the Great American Eclipse. READ MORE.

While happy vacationers in South Carolina are experiencing total eclipse — for a bit more than two minutes, anywhere between 2:38 p.m. and 2:47 pm, depending on location — Marylanders will only be able to appreciate about 80 percent of it.