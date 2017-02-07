From the 60s to snow: Maryland weather in flux this week

Marylanders are in for some big swings in weather in the next two days.

Highs across the region will be in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday, and they won’t dip too much Tuesday night, either. Lows overnight are forecast to drop into the low 50s. Wednesday should be warm, too, with a forecast high of about 60 degrees.

Wednesday night into Thursday, though, brings a chance of snow to parts of Maryland.

The change begins Wednesday evening, when temperatures cool rapidly, with an overnight low in the 30s heading into Thursday. Snow could begin falling Wednesday evening.

The current forecast calls for the most accumulation along the Mason-Dixon Line from northern Frederick to Harford counties.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the 30s, but temperatures will rise closer to the 50s again on the weekend.