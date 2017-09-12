Weakened Hurricane Jose could become tropical storm today

Hurricane Jose weakened overnight and could become a tropical storm later Tuesday, according to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Jose’s maximum sustained winds are 75 mph, which barely register it as a hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. A Category 1 hurricane packs winds between 74 mph and 95 mph, as gauged by the scale.

Jose is 435 miles from Grand Turk Island and 655 miles from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

See pictures as Orlando residents and others across Central Florida deal with Hurricane Irma.

Jose turned east and is moving at 6 mph. It still is expected to loop, with a southeastern turn expected Tuesday night, followed by a move to the southwest by Wednesday, according to the advisory.

After Jose is predicted to become a tropical storm, the hurricane center’s cone of probability forecasts it will regain hurricane strength Thursday and loop away from the United States by early Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, as Central Floridians continue to clean up after Hurricane Irma plowed through the region Sunday night and Monday morning, the storm — now a tropical depression — is expected to move through Alabama and into Tennessee on Tuesday.

