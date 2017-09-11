Hurricane Irma: Nearly 60 percent of Florida without power as storm moves north

Hurricane Irma is weakening faster than expected this morning as it makes its way northwest through Central Florida after packing less of a punch than some forecasters had feared.

But conditions were still stormy through much of the Orlando area Monday morning, and officials urged people to stay inside. In Orange County, a curfew remains in effect until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service still reported winds of up to 43 miles per hour and gusts of up to 69 miles per hour near downtown Orlando.

At 5 a.m., Irma had 75 mph sustained winds — just 2 miles shy of becoming a tropical storm — and was moving north-northwest at 18 mph. The once mighty Category 5 storm was about 35 miles east of Cedar Key, the National Hurricane Center in Miami reported.

Hurricane-force winds still extend outward up to 60 miles, mainly to the west, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles.

Irma is forecast to become a tropical storm as soon as this morning.

The storm took an unexpected turn Sunday night into Monday, moving northward into Polk County instead of its projected track along the west coast.

Winds in the Central Florida area reached 64 mph sustained winds by 2 a.m., with gusts as high as 79 mph, the National Weather Service reported. Earlier the NWS had warned of gusts of up to 100 mph because of the storm’s inland turn.

At Orlando Executive Airport, winds were highest between about 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., with gusts topping out at about 70 miles mph.

Nearly 6 million homes and businesses, nearly 60 percent of Florida’s customers, were without power statewide after Irma made its way up the western edge of the state, spawning tornadoes, toppling cranes in Miami and flooding streets. The widespread power outages stretch from the Florida Keys all the way into north Florida.

In Orange, Seminole, Lake and Osceola counties, nearly 750,000 homes and businesses, more than half of the customers, were in the dark as of 6 a.m., state officials said.

“As the day dawns across east central Florida, residents and visitors can expect to awaken to the sobering sight of widespread wind damage, which will be extensive in some areas,’’ read a statement from the National Weather Service in Melbourne. “The sheer magnitude of power outages across Florida is likely to be historical.’’

A flood watch was still in effect for Central Florida until Monday evening. While the storm has mostly moved out of the area, an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected north of Orlando and Cape Canaveral through Monday morning.

The National Weather Service stressed residents should not begin recovery efforts until the winds subside and crews clear roadways. Many deaths and injuries, it said, take place during the initial phase of recovery.

Florida Power & Light, the state's largest electric utility, said there were nearly 1 million customers without power in Miami-Dade County alone.

At least three people were killed in crashes during the storm, in addition to the 24 people who were killed in the Caribbean.

In Orange County, a driver died after a car struck a guardrail on State Road 417 Sunday evening. At least 10 other crashes were reported in Central Florida following the curfew at 7 p.m.

As dawn approached, the extent of the damage was unclear in Central Florida. There were reports of downed power lines and trees in neighborhoods such as Thornton Park and College Park in Orlando.

In west Orange County, the National Guard and fire officials rescued residents after storm waters flooded 24 homes near Livingston Street and Ronnie Circle, in the Orlovista neighborhood off Old Winter Garden Road south of Pine Hills, according to the county’s Emergency Operations Center, The number of residents rescued was not available. They were being brought to Gotha Middle School, a county shelter.

Further north, near Apopka Vineland Road and State Road 50, a 30-by-60-foot sinkhole opened up near an apartment complex on Sherwood Terrace, forcing the evacuation of 30 residents. About 30 percent of the structure was damaged, officials said. Half of the residents opted to stay in the complex’s clubhouse, while the rest decided to shelter with friends.

In Lake County, government and residents posting to social media sites shared accounts of the damage, mainly from fallen trees.

The Umatilla Inn and Restaurant on State Road 19 appeared to sustain significant damage Sunday night from what some residents were convinced was a tornado. But many residents indicated Irma wasn't bad as they feared.

"Tavares is still on the map," wrote one person on the Tavares Word of Mouth Facebook site.

Still, people realized it wasn't over yet.

"Winds still screaming out here off of Shirley Shores [Road]," read another post.

"Dora Canal still rocking and rollin," added a resident.

On Leesburg's Word of Mouth site, a person spoke for many in Central Florida: "Just can't wait for it to be over."

Many described being frightened as high winds howled outside.

"My kids didn't leave the closet for hours," one parent wrote."Bunkered in bathroom," another resident wrote.

US Highway 441 and Lake County Road 44, two heavily traveled roadways in Lake, were desolate this morning.

Both were dark and strewn with twigs and some shingles, but passable in both directions.

One sheriff's vehicle sped toward Mount Dora about 6:30 am without flashing lights but shining a spotlight.

Flooded roadside gulleys spilled onto the road shoulders.

Power was out east of Tavares, which lost electricity only briefly Sunday night.

In Polk County, a Sheriff’s Office Sergeant and a paramedic became trapped for two hours in a Polk County Sheriff’s Office patrol car Sunday night after a live power pole and electric lines fell on it while driving on Lakeland Hills Boulevard in Lakeland. Lakeland Electric crews responded and were able to free them.

The hurricane also led to major closures at the state’s airports.

Miami International Airport has announced it will be closed Monday and begin only limited flights on Tuesday.

Orlando International Airport closed Saturday and won't reopen to passenger traffic until after Hurricane Irma has passed, a damage assessment has been completed, necessary recovery efforts made and the airlines are consulted to determine when best to resume operations.