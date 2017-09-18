Hurricane Jose to brush Mid-Atlantic coast, Hurricane Maria approaches Caribbean

The outer bands of Hurricane Jose will brush the Mid-Atlantic coast Monday, bringing some rain to Maryland. But the storms that loom behind Jose are also worth monitoring.

Hurricane Maria is approaching the Caribbean islands that are just beginning to recover from the damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

While Jose prepared to pass between Bermuda and Cape Hatteras, Maria became a hurricane on Sunday.

Ocean City will see some rain and wind Monday.

Baltimore is expected to see mostly cloudy weather Monday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The rest of the week’s forecast calls for partly cloudy to sunny weather, with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

Beyond Hurricane Maria, Tropical Depression Lee is developing in the Mid-Atlantic.

This story will be updated.