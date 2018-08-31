Maryland weather: Flash flood watch in effect across Baltimore area

A flash flood watch is in effect Friday night across the Baltimore region as slow-moving thunderstorms are forecast to move across throughout the evening.

Despite relatively dry conditions, “isolated bullseyes” of more than three inches of rain could cause flash flooding in some areas, National Weather Service meteorologists wrote in an online forecasters discussion.

There’s an 80 percent chance of rain in Baltimore on Friday afternoon, with some storms capable of producing heavy rains. Then scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The flash flood watch lasts until midnight.

There’s a slight chance of showers throughout the remained of Labor Day weekend, with temperatures expected in the mid- to high 80s.