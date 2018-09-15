Baltimore region will be spared worst of Florence this weekend — but some coastal flooding still possible

The Baltimore region was spared the worst of Florence — now a tropical storm — but can expect clouds and patchy drizzle with some showers on Saturday. The high is expected to be 79 degrees with low winds.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect through 3 a.m. Sunday along the shoreline of Anne Arundel County, and from 8 p.m. Saturday until 4 p.m. Sunday along the shorline of Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

High tides could be as much as 2 feet above normal in Anne Arundel, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles counties Friday night through Saturday. An easterly flow from the hurricane and a high-pressure system helping steer it are expected to push waters on shore.

It will remain cloudy overnight with a low around 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

There is another chance of rain on Sunday, mostly likely after 2 p.m., but the sun may peak out. The high should be near 77 degrees.

Rain and even thunderstorms are much more likely on Monday and Tuesday, with highs remaining in the 70s. The rest of the week should be more sunny, with temperatures in the 80s.

In North and South Carolina, dangerous flooding is expected to continue as the slow moving storm pushes slowly inland. Virginia and West Virginia could be affected early next week.

Baltimore Sun reporter Scott Dance contributed to this article.

