Wintry weather expected to miss Baltimore area this weekend

The Baltimore area has been threatened with snowfall this spring, but it appears that won’t become reality this weekend.

Despite earlier forecasts showing a possibility of a wintry mix and plunging temperatures Friday night through Sunday, by Saturday morning the prognosis appeared warmer and drier.

According to the National Weather Service, the high in Baltimore on Saturday would be 47 degrees, with only a 20 percent chance of rain and snow before noon, and of rain after 2 p.m.

Sunday is expected to be sunny, with a high of 48 degrees, according to the weather service.

On Monday, however, there is a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the morning, with a high of 46 degrees that day.

A trace of snow has fallen in Baltimore in April during three of the past five years. There hasn’t been measurable snow at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in April since 2007, when 0.2 of an inch fell.

In 1924, a surprise snowstorm left 9.5 inches of snow and sleet in the city on the first of April. The April Fools’ Day Storm, as it became known, entered the record books as the largest April snowfall for Baltimore.

Baltimore Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.

