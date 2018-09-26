Severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday evening in Baltimore region

Severe thunderstorms with damaging wind gusts are possible across Central Maryland through late Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 7:30 p.m. in Baltimore, Dundalk and Towson; until 7:45 p.m. in Columbia, Glen Burnie and Ellicott City; and until 8 p.m. in Edgewood, Aberdeen and Havre de Grace.

A severe storm watch is in effect until 11 p.m. across the Baltimore region.

Some storms were already moving through Western Maryland early Wednesday evening. Meteorologists warned of wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail as large as three-quarters of an inch thick.

Storms could also bring heavy downpours. But meteorologists do not expect major flooding threats because the storms are expected to be relatively fast-moving. Still, the region remains especially prone to flooding because of persistent wet weather has saturated soils and raised river and stream levels.

The storms are expected to bring the region’s rainfall streak to five days straight, and the 17th day so far this month. There has been nearly 8 inches of rainfall at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport so far this month, almost enough to rank this September among the region’s top 10 wettest on record.

Baltimore is on pace for its wettest year on record, with more than 53 inches of precipitation so far this year.

CAPTION Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video) Bob Turk has a look at your overnight Monday forecast. (WJZ video) CAPTION Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. (WSBTV-Atlanta) Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Category 2 storm. (WSBTV-Atlanta)

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance