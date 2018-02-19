Baltimore weather: A warm up is expected through the week after snowy weekend

After snowfall over the weekend, Baltimore could see temperatures in the lower 70s Wednesday.

The best chances to enjoy the spring-like weather is Tuesday and Wednesday when temperatures will reach 68 and 73, according to the National Weather Service. Both days will are expected to be partly sunny, providing a brief reprieve from rain that is expected much of the week.

Rain showers are expected to begin Wednesday night, and more rain is forecast everyday though the week.

Overnight temperatures through the week are not expected to dip below 40 degrees.

The first day of spring — the spring equinox — is March 20.

jkanderson@baltsun.com

twitter.com/janders5