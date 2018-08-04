As sun shines, rainwater continues to cause problems for Marylanders

The sun came out across the state Saturday, but recent record rainfalls continued to plague several areas.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police reported three rescues of tubers on the Big Gunpowder Falls River on Saturday. The NRP warned tubers to stay off the river until levels fall because of high water and trees on waterlogged banks that were falling into the river.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department warned residents downstream of Cascade Lake of a potential “uncontrolled breach” of the dam.

In a posting Saturday afternoon on Facebook, the Sheriff’s office cautioned residents about the deteriorating conditions: “As a result of the heavy rainfall overnight Cascade Lake is at its maximum capacity again and water is flowing through the emergency spillway.”

The Patapsco Valley State Park had to close the Avalon entrance road because of flooding. The Baltimore County Health Department issued a water contact advisory for North Point State Park.



Meanwhile, Union Mills Homestead in Carroll County was forced to cancel the Corn Roast Festival for the first time in 48 years because of muddy grounds after heavy rains.



The Corn Roast is a major fundraiser for the Union Mills Homestead Foundation Inc. and the Silver Run-Union Mills Lions Club, and organizers asked that donations be made directly to the organizations.



The National Weather Service extended its hazardous weather outlook for the Baltimore region Saturday night because of ongoing flooding on the lower Patapsco River near Linthicum and Elkridge.



The Baltimore forecast for Sunday and Monday, but a 50 percent chance of rain returns Tuesday and Wednesday.



crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz