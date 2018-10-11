Maryland weather: Heavy showers, flash flooding expected Thursday as effects of Hurricane Michael reach region

Heavy showers and chances of flash flooding are expected in the Baltimore area Thursday as the effects of Hurricane Michael reach Maryland, the National Weather Service said.

After heavy showers in the morning, the rain is expected to calm down through the early afternoon before increasing again into the evening.

The weather service warned morning commuters to be alert for hydroplaning and decreased visibility, urging drivers to reduce their speed.

A flash flood watch will be in effect starting at 2 p.m. for several portions of the region — including Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City and southeast Harford County.

Rainfall amounts of 1-3 inches are expected, with some areas seeing as much of 6 inches of rain — particularly in Southern Maryland.

Hurricane Michael, the third-most powerful hurricane to hit the United States mainland in recorded history, made landfall Wednesday and has killed at least two people in Florida and Georgia.

It finally weakened to a tropical storm Thursday, but was still menacing the Southeast with heavy rains, blustery winds and possible spinoff tornadoes, soaking areas swamped by epic flooding last month from Hurricane Florence.

