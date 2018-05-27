Latest Ellicott City storm likely worse than the storm that caused 2016 flood, meteorologists say

The storm that hit historic Ellicott City and nearby areas Sunday is likely worse than the storm that caused flooding in 2016, according to meteorologists.

Meteorologists like Chicago-based Zac Flamig are using weather radar to predict how much rain is falling.

While 2016’s storm was a 50-to-75-year storm (that is, one recurring every 50 to 75 years) according to Flamig, initial rainfall estimates show that Sunday’s storm is on par with a 200-year storm — one occurring every 200 years or more.

“The best estimates that we have in real time are saying that this is a worse flood,” Flamig said.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian LaSorsa said he could not confirm whether this storm was worse than in 2016.

“Obviously we’re still in the middle of the event,” LaSorsa said.

But, he said, “This is obviously a very dangerous situation, and it will continue over the next few hours.”

