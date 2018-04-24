Baltimore weather: 'Soaking rain' expected Tuesday through Wednesday

It was nice while it lasted. After a string of beautiful spring weather, the Baltimore region is in for a “soaking rain” Tuesday.

Heavy rains are expected to come up from the south today, reaching Baltimore by late afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The rain should continue through Tuesday night, with about 1-2 inches of precipitation possible, forecasters said.

Rain is expected Wednesday, as well, with a 60 percent chance of precipitation.

“However, it does not appear that Wednesday will be a washout since there will be breaks in the precipitation,” forecasters wrote in an online discussion.

The skies should start to clear up Wednesday night, and Baltimoreans can expect to see the sun again Thursday.

